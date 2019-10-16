<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abia Warriors are rarely seen as title challengers in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and since gaining promotion to the elite division in 2013, they have never finished high enough to secure a continental ticket.

All that may change in the 2019/20 campaign as the coach of the Umuahia-based side, Emmanuel Deutsch, has promised an ‘outstanding’ season.

Deutsch saved the Warriors from the jaws of relegation last season when he was recalled from Delta Force on a rescue mission.

Now the Cameroonian manager is focused on a more successful campaign with the 2019/20 NPFL season now fixed to begin on November 3.

“I have been looking forward to the new season and I am elated that at last an authentic date has been made public,” Deutsch told the club website in an interview.

“I have to thank the club chairman Pastor Emeka Inyama for ensuring that the team participates in the various preseason tournaments which have made my work easy.

“The tournaments have helped a great deal to keep the boys in shape and it equally aided me to pinpoint and correct the loopholes which I spotted in the course of the tournaments”

Now set for the season-opener against Katsina United, Deutsch admits it is a tricky one but he remains confident of navigating past the Changi Boys.

“Our first home fixture against Kastina United is a very tricky one because the Kastina United team I watched in the ‘Ahlan cup’ is a very strong side coupled with the fact that the team is been tutored by one of the tactically sound coaches in the NPFL [Henry Makinwa],” Deutsch continued.

“This is the more reason why we would come all out to give our best from the beginning of the matches

“I can confidently divulge the 100% readiness of the team and I know the coming season will surely be outstanding for Abia Warriors.”