



Newly appointed coach of Abia Warriors, Imama Amapakabo, says he is desperate to achieve great things at the club but maintained that the management must respect his position as the head.

Imama Amapakabo was unveiled to the fans on Wednesday after signing two years contract with the Nigerian professional football league outfit.

While speaking to the press on how Abia Warriors can challenge for honors next season, the former Super Eagles assistant coach said, he wants the responsibility for his team selections and results as well.

He added that he won’t hesitate to walk away from the Club if the management interferes with his players’ selection.





“I want to state this categorically that Imama Amapakabo is not a coach people can impose players on, I will walk away, simple,” he told brila.net.

On if he is willing to work with the interim coach of the team, Willie Ndube, Imama said it’s the responsibility of the club to tell who is going to work, but want every term of the contract respected.

” It’s the responsibility of the management of the club to tell who I’ll walk with and who I won’t walk with and also my contract terms are very clear and I want to honor and respect it.

” I believe the management of Abia Warriors will honor the agreement as well,” he said.

Imama who signed a two-year contract with the club said he’s confident his time at the club will bring success.