Abia Warriors goalkeeper Charles Tambe has been discharged from the University College Hospital, Ibadan where he was admitted after he was attacked by hoodlums on Friday.

The Cameroonian was shot in the hand in Apata area of Ibadan, Oyo State while observing his personal workout.

The club on Sunday wrote on their website that the player had been discharged and reunited with his family.

“The goal tender, who once played for 3SC, Lobi Stars before teaming up with the Umuahia Warriors, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday evening,” read a post from the club’s website.





Speaking immediately after his discharge, a joyful Tambe said, “I am very grateful to God that I am alive today. What happened is just by the grace of the Almighty God.

“I am very much indebted to my club, Abia Warriors, especially the chairman Pastor Emeka Inyama, who is a father figure to every one of us.”

“The love in the club is second to none and I really appreciate them. I’m also grateful to all Nigerians for their concern. I am really grateful to everyone.”

The towering shot-stopper is optimistic that he will be back in action once the league resumes.