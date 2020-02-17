<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Affelokhai has condemned the violence that erupted during the NPFL clash with Abia Warriors on Sunday evening.

The much-anticipated Abia derby between Abia Warriors and Enyimba of Aba turned bloody yesterday as supporters of both teams clashed leading to assaults on the chairman of Enyimba, Felix Anyansi-Agwu.

Although, the Super Eagles goalie feels it might be difficult to stop the violence in the derby game.





In a chat, Afelokhai stated that derby games most times are synonymous with fracas but when they played the first game it wasn’t like this,

The goalkeper has now appealed to both club Chairmen Emeka Onyema and Félix Anyansi to plead with their various fans to stay out of violence in today’s replay.

”Last week they played against us and we won the game it went peacefully, derby games are always filled with violence”.

”It is for the Chairmen to talk to their fans and the team because there is no guarantee that such can’t repeat itself again.