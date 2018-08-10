A former Green Eagles player, Arthur Egbuna, on Friday expressed confidence in the ability of the Abdulmumini Aminu-led committee to ensure peace reigns within the Nigerian football family.

Egbuna told the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka that the committee, with the caliber of its members, would definitely unite all members of the warring factions.

“With the caliber of people like Aminu, there should be a way out of the dispute.

“When I heard of Aminu’s appointment as chairman of the committee, I became convinced that Youths and Sports Development Minister Solomon Dalung has done a good job by making such a highly-regarded man to head the committee.

“And this is because it is time we resolve this matter, instead of allowing sa situation that can lead us to being suspended from international football by FIFA,” he said.

The former international urged both Amaju Pinnick and Chris Giwa not to adopt any hard stance at this point but rather think of making concessions.

He said making concessions was now necessary in the interest of the country’s football-loving citizens.

“I am appealing to both of them to support the efforts of the committee for the matter to be resolved without wasting much time.

“There should be a ground shift by both parties in the interest of our citizens who so much love football, which is the only thing that unites us more as a nation,” Egbuna, who is the Senior Special Adviser to the Anambra Governor on Sports, said.