A proud coach Abdullahi Biffo has said that the target now is for Katsina United to win this year’s Aiteo Cup after they advanced to the quarterfinal of the cup competition.

Today Katsina United upstaged Plateau United 1-0 in a final Group A match to go through to the knockout stage of the competition.

“Our target is to win the Aiteo Cup because we wish to play on the continent next year,” coach Biffo said.

“We do not fear any team and we are ready for the challenge ahead.”

Biffo has said his team went for broke against Plateau United in the second half because they needed a win to stay alive in the cup competition.

“Nobody gave us a chance, we were the underdogs against the NPFL champions Plateau United,” he said.

“Plateau United just needed a draw and they tried to frustrate us, they were very comfortable when the scores were 0-0.

“We mounted a lot of pressure in the second half and it eventually paid off.

“We got the goal at the right time, just seven minutes to the end of the match.

“I am proud of the entire team who fought back from the loss to Enyimba to go past the group stage.”