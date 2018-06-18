Katsina United head coach Abdullahi Biffo has said the Super Eagles need to improve on their pattern of play if the must get the necessary points against the smallest nation to have ever qualified for World Cup, Iceland.

Biffo, who spoke in Abuja Sunday, said, “The Super Eagles did not perform badly against Croatia just that it was not our day. But we must do better in our next game if we must get the necessary points in the game against Iceland

“Majority had earlier written Iceland off in this group but they have proved to the world that they have not come to the World Cup to complete numbers with their outstanding performance which earned them a point against two times World Champions, Argentina,” said Biffo.

He added that this is not the time to criticize the team rather support them.

“Majority have started condemning the team due to that loss to Croatia which I think is uncalled for at the moment. I strongly believe that the same set of people will still come out to praise the team after the Eagles might have defeated Iceland.

“Though beating Iceland won’t be an easy task but am very optimistic that Nigeria will defeat Iceland come on Friday,” he posited.

On the tactics of Super Eagles, Biffo said the coach knows the best tactics that suit the team.

“I did not see anything wrong about the tactics because the coach knows the best tactics that is good for the team. I can only advise that he should work more on the transitioning from the midfield to the attack because that is the area I think we are having problem.”

Nigeria will play their second group stage game against Iceland on Friday. While Group D leader Croatia will face Argentina in the second fixture.