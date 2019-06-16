<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Katsina United outgoing coach, Abdullahi Biffo has stated that he decided to resign from his post with the Changi Boys owing to factors which he doesn’t want to publish now.

Biffo is presently in Northern Ireland for his UEFA B Licence coaching badge and wrote that he will state those factors at an appropriate time.

“I, Abdullahi Usman Biffo wish to inform the management of Katsina United after deep thought and consideration that I have decided to resign from my position with immediate effect as head coach of Katsina United,” Biffo stated in a letter he wrote to the club and made available to the media.

“It’s not an easy decision for me to take but I have to move on after considering some certain factors which I don’t like to elaborate on it now. I will speak on this at the appropriate time, not now.

“Kindly use this letter as my one month notice as it’s clearly stated in my terms of contract that; a month notice must be given to the club in case I want to resign.

“I am giving the management a month notification as my original contract runs until the end of November. This will enable Katsina United to get a new coach before the start of next season.

“However, I wish to thank the chairman, management staff, technical crew and the players for throwing their support behind me which enabled us to have a smooth working relationship. The experience I garnered here will forever remain in my memory.”

Biffo who just finished his second season with the Changi Boys steered them away from the relegation zone on both occasions. They ended the just concluded season in sixth position.