



Katsina United Coach Abdullahi Biffo says his side deserved more than a point in the 1-1 result against league champions, Lobi Stars, in a rescheduled NPFL match played at the weekend in Makurdi.

The visitors took the lead and dominated, but were hard done by some dodgy officiating Biffo told brila.net.

The coach believes a refereeing error cost his side two points on the day, insisting Lobi were lucky. He said, “My teams have always enjoyed good results against Lobi; I win, I draw and I lose no matter where we play.

“I told my players this time to be focused, but for a mistake by the referee, we could have won.”