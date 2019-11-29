<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach of Kwara united FC Abdullahi Biffo has stated that the Ilorin based side won’t be adversely affected by the poor start by Delta Force after taking over the Delta based side slot in the Premier League.

Biffo speaking in a chat with newsmen said the league is now better and much improved in officiating stating that he has the players that can very well meet up with the challenge of playing top flight football and as such will cope with the few struggles inherited by the team from Delta Force.

“The performance of Delta Force FC is not really impressive but one good thing is the Nigeria League now is a marathon race and the level of officiating now any good team can pick points anywhere at anytime.

“And just five games out of 38 matches I don’t see that as any problem at all. I think with the caliber of players we have here in Kwara united because when I was doing my recruitment, we really planned for the Premier league not only the national league.”