Katsina United coach Abdullahi Biffo has said that he is on a twin mission in Benin City as his team go up against Bendel Insurance in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 19 fixtures taking place on Sunday.

The Changi Boys gaffer is hoping for his first away win in the league this season, and is equally keen to preserve their record of not suffering consecutive losses in the current campaign.

“Since I joined up with this great team, we have never lost two straight NPFL games before and our mission is to ensure that we protect that fine record,” the coach told the club’s official website

“We know Insurance will prove to be a tough nut to break as they will be playing in front of their fans, but we have the players who can do the damage.”

The Changi Boys suffered a 1-0 defeat suffered against Niger Tornadoes in their last NPFL tie in Minna, and they are hoping to make amends this time against relegation candidates ‘The Benin Arsenal’.

Katsina United are yet to win on the road since they gained promotion to Nigeria’s elite division two seasons ago