Ex international and Chairman of Nigeria National League side Kogi United, Abdul Sule, has stated that the decision on the status of the Nigeria National League which has been on hold since December 2019 after just five and four games respectively will largely be dependent on some of the decisions taken by the topflight league.





Sule speaking in a chat with brila.net said the incidents of the Covid-19 induced break coupled with the league that has been hold means it remains clearly uncertain when the league will resume, how the league will run and whether the second tier league will be played.

“We know it’s going to take time for the Coronavirus thing to disappear but also it depend on the Nigeria Premier League, we have to follow the status quo. We have to see what the Nigeria Premier League will do. Are they going to stop the league and start afresh?”