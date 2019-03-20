



The coach of Cameroonian first division club Yong Sports Academy of Bamenda, Emmanuel Ndoumbe Bosso who was kidnapped on 19 March has been released.

A club official confirmed that coach Bosso was abducted while driving to the team’s base for training.

“Coach Bosso was freed last night and is now with his family” Yong Sports spokesperson Wanchia Cynthia confirmed to BBC Sport

“There wasn’t any ransom paid and we don’t know why he was kidnapped.

“We believe pressure from the fans and the media played a huge role in our coach getting released”

Bosso, who won the 2013 Cameroon Cup with Yong Sports and worked with Union Douala and Sable de Batie, has so far declined to comment on his ordeal.

Yong Sports will resume training today however it is uncertain whether coach Bosso will take charge of the session.

The club are are tied on 12 points with UMS of Loum at the top of Pool B in Cameroonian championship after the first phase of the league

The team found in the City of Bamenda, North West is one of two English speaking regions where secessionists have been fighting government forces for 3 years in a bid for independence.

Despite kidnappings on the increase, the abduction of Bosso on Tuesday is the first time a player or football official is kidnapped.