Plateau United’s coach Abdu Maikaba has set his sight on picking a continental ticket and also winning the Nigeria Professional Football League for the Club.

Plateau United is currently topping the league table with 32 points from 18 and are closely followed by Lobi Stars and Rivers United.

Plateau United will take on fourth-placed Dakkada who are also four points behind at the Nest of Champions on Saturday and while speaking ahead of the game, Maikaba insisted that his side are not carried away by their recent good results, but they are determined to finish the season on high.





“I’m not being carried away by our latest results in the league but my ultimate goal is to give the people of Plateau State a continental ticket at the end of the season,” he said.

“I keep telling my boys it’s not over until it is finally over. My last two jobs with Akwa United and Kano Pillars have taught me to remain resolute until the final day.

“The position we are today in the league is not my effort alone but a collective one, including the management, the players and the coaching crew.” He said