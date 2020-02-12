<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Plateau United boss Abdul Maikaba has predicted that tough battle lies ahead of league leaders Lobi stars as the second stanza of the league get underway on Sunday.

Lobi Stars leapfrogged Plateau United to move to top of the league after 2-1 over Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, while the peace boys could only managed 0-0 draw with high flyers Dakkada in Uyo.

Maikaba who is eager to lift the league title with 2017 champions is unfazed with Lobi Stars lead at the top of the summit as he explained that his side has easier fixtures compare to the Gbenga Ogunbote side.

“You know I’m a mathematics teacher and I always look at it from that dimension. They say football is no Mathematics but I believe there is Mathematics in football.

“Lobi have drawn two games at home, we have drawn two games at home also. But Lobi are facing most of the bigwigs at home in the second round and likely, they will still have some upsets.





“Enyimba will go there, Kano Pillars will go there, we will go there, Akwa United will go there; all their games are difficult.

“It is very, very important for us and teams aspiring for the title because I believe if Rangers could go there to hold them, Enyimba will think the same way, Pillars will think the same way and we’re also thinking the same way.

“So, our matches at home are a little bit easier – no match is easy – but teams with no aspirations to win the title are most of the teams that will come to our place in the second round,” Maikaba said.

Maikaba and his Plateau United boys will take on Dakkada this weekend, while Lobi stars will travel to Wikki Tourists as the second stanza of league get underway on Sunday.