<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Plateau United boss Abdu Maikaba says he’s satisfied with his side’s display against Dakada FC in the week 19 encounter in Uyo on Sunday.

Plateau United escaped with a point against the highy flying newly promoted side and they were replaced at the top of the summit by Lobi stars who recorded their first win in three games with a 2-1 success over Wiki Tourists of Bauchi.

“Actually, we had some problems particularly in our journey (to Uyo),” began Maikaba to NPFL website after the game.

Maikaba however believed his side were luck not of gone behind on the first 30 minutes of the game against a good side like Dakada.





“We wanted to survive the first 30 minutes and it was difficult because we met a very good side. A very good side indeed, full of energy.

“We were lucky to survive that first 30 minutes and that was what gave myself and players the confidence that we can carry on and win the game.” he said.

The former Akwa United boss concluded that he’s happy a point, but felt his side had the chances to win the game.

“We were not lucky to have that chance to win but we are happy with one point. Against a good team like this, one point is okay. I am very happy to see a team like this, with rookies, players that you can’t name anyone in any team in Nigeria,” he remarked.