Plateau United coach, Abdu Maikaba is confident that his team have what it takes to win the ongoing Nigeria Professional football league.

Plateau are currently seated top on the log with 36 points with 29 goals scored and 12 goals conceded so far in the league.

The coach said his side has shown their resolute and will do everything to ensure they win the League this season.





”If you look at the goals we have scored, we are the highest scoring team and we have conceded even lesser than everyone, so, we have all the attributes of a champion.

”If we can do it from the first week to the 20th week, now the job is to continue to work hard and consolidate and make sure we did not loose focus.

“I believe we can do it and I see plateau winning the league in 2020,” he ended.