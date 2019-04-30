<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Assistant coach of Nigeria’s U20 national team Abdu Maikaba has stated that he opted out of traveling with the world cup bound Flying Eagles training tour of Germany because of the precarious situation of his NPFL club Plateau United.

Maikaba speaking in a chat said the decision became necessary considering that the NPFL club is where he has a valid contract, unlike the national team where he doesn’t have a contract other than just an appointment.

He said his service is most needed at this point at his club while there is an arrangement on ground to have him join the team at the world cup in Poland.

“The only way I can help Plateau United is to stay back and make sure I give my contribution because this is the only place I have contract, in the national I am there as an assistant I don’t have contract and I think it is good to respect this contract and make sure we get Plateau United from the present situation.

“The arrangement has been made to have me fly directly to join the team at the world cup proper in Poland three days to the commencement of the 2019 FIFA world cup.”

Nigeria’s U20 national team arrived the team’s camping base in Germany last Sunday.