Coach of Plateau United FC Abdu Maikaba had hailed his side’s 5-0 thrashing of Adamawa united on Sunday describing the win as so important to the Jos based side’s ambition and quest to win the Premier League title.

Maikaba speaking in a chat with newsmen said the big win will help boost the morale of the team who lost its top spot on the NPFL table after a poor run of three matches. The Jos NPFL side, however, reclaimed top spot with the 5-0 win especially after Lobi stars were held in Makurdi by Dakada FC.





“It’s so important to our quest because we have to stop the poor run we have earlier in the last three match days and we have to stop it in style which we did because we want the goals to boost our morale for our next away game so that we can be able to stop the poor form away from home.”