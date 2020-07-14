



Plateau United boss Abdu Maikaba has stated that his triumph in the league with the Jos based side this season can be largely attributed to the full focus he had working with the team this season as against last season when he had to juggle work and commitment with the National U20 side.

Maikaba speaking in a chat said the full-time focus paid off for him and the team among other things and said the situation has made it clearer and combining jobs can prove to be counter-productive for a coach.





“Combining two jobs the national team and the club side sometimes I’m with the national team sometimes I’m with the club and that makes it so difficult we have to escape relegation on the very last day. And when I have the full full time to do this job this season at least we have proved a point that we are among the best if not the best.”