Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been near faultless since his move from Crystal Palace in the summer and lately he’s been proving his worth even more.

The talented full-back was inspiring in his display vs Manchester City and despite his side falling short vs Everton, he was once again one of the top performers.

United could only limp to a 1-1 draw to their visitors but who knows what would’ve been the scoreline had someone else been at right-back other than Wan-Bissaka.

There have been criticisms over his lack of influence in the attacking-third but defensively he’s absolutely brilliant.

It’s tough to think of anyone better than him defensively, particular in one on one scenarios and as such he continues to impress fans.

Having a 100% tackle success rate is incredibly in and of itself but to have it in back to back league games must be some sort of record.

Not only is it a ridiculous success rate but he’s also put in high numbers of tackles so it’s not like he’s only put one in and succeeded in that.

Hopefully Wan-Bissaka can continue his top form and remain fit so that he can lock down United’s right-back spot for the next decade at least.