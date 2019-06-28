<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has completed his Manchester United medical and a formal announcement on his move to Old Trafford is expected on Friday, Sky Sports News understands.

The 21-year-old defender completed the second part of his medical at Carrington on Thursday ahead of his move from Crystal Palace.

United are now expected to confirm that the deal has been finalised on Friday.

Wan-Bissaka’s fee is expected to be £45m plus £5m in add-ons, which are understood to be based on appearances.

He flew to Manchester on Wednesday evening before completing the first part of his medical.

Wan-Bissaka, who was part of England’s Euro U21 squad, will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second signing of the summer after Daniel James joined the club from Swansea.

Sky Sports News first reported that Palace had rejected a £40m bid for Wan-Bissaka on June 8 but the two sides agreed a fee this week.

Should the deal go through as expected, Wan-Bissaka will become United’s fifth most expensive signing of all-time behind Paul Pogba (£89m), Romelu Lukaku (£76m), Angel Di Maria (£59.7m) and Fred (£52m).