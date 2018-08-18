Aaron Samuel has said he hopes to enjoy regular first-team football at his next club after he parted ways with Russian club CSKA Moscow by mutual consent.

The striker said, “My focus is to go to a club where I get to be playing every time as I do not believe on sitting on the bench and earning salary because I love to play and it is what I always enjoy doing.”

His appearances at CSKA Moscow were limited and he even had to be shipped out on loan to Amkar Perm last season.

He also said he hopes to soon decide his next destination.

“I am very open to offers and my agent is currently studying some offers which can’t get disclosed yet, but I’m convinced that soon my next destination will be known,” he said.

“CSKA Moscow are now in the past and I hope to soon be back working again and so continue doing what I love best.”