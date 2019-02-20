



Aaron Ramsey has returned to full training ahead of a potential return to action in Arsenal’s Europa League second leg against BATE Borisov.

Ramsey, who will join Juventus in the summer, has not played since the defeat to Manchester City on February 3 because of a knee problem.

Although he has not started a Premier League game since January, the midfielder could be brought in as the Gunners look to arrest a 1-0 first-leg deficit at the Emirates on Thursday.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette is suspended after being sent off in Borisov, while Danny Welbeck (ankle), Rob Holding (knee) and Hector Bellerin (knee) all remain out after surgery.

Centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who has not played since the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United in January, was not mentioned on the team news update issued by Arsenal on Tuesday.

Gunners boss Unai Emery will hold his pre-match news conference later on Wednesday.