<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal could make a shock move for Aaron Ramsey after his troubles settling in at Serie A champions Juventus.

Injuries have hampered the Ramsey’s progress since his move to Turin and the Gunners could bring him back to the club.

The midfielder joined Juventus on a free transfer last summer after 11 years at the Emirates.

After penning a contract until 2023 worth around £400,000-a-week, he has struggled for opportunities to impress Maurizio Sarri.

He has been restricted to just 19 appearances, mostly from the bench, and has scored only twice during an injury-hit maiden season.

And according to the Mirror, Arsenal could swoop to end his Italian nightmare.





Despite his lack of game time under Sarri, the Italian boss – himself under pressure – recently leapt to Ramsey’s defence.

Speaking before tonight’s Coppa Italia clash with AC Milan, Sarri said: “Aaron Ramsey is growing both as a condition and a belief.

“It was not easy for him to adapt, coming from the Premier and from a bad injury.”

The 29-year-old played 371 Prem games for Arsenal, scoring 64 goals and bagging three FA Cups and a Charity Shield in the process.

Having cost the club nothing, they know they could easily make a huge profit on Ramsey once the window re-opens.