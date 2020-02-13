Arsenal could make a shock move for Aaron Ramsey after his troubles settling in at Serie A champions Juventus.
Injuries have hampered the Ramsey’s progress since his move to Turin and the Gunners could bring him back to the club.
The midfielder joined Juventus on a free transfer last summer after 11 years at the Emirates.
After penning a contract until 2023 worth around £400,000-a-week, he has struggled for opportunities to impress Maurizio Sarri.
He has been restricted to just 19 appearances, mostly from the bench, and has scored only twice during an injury-hit maiden season.
And according to the Mirror, Arsenal could swoop to end his Italian nightmare.
Despite his lack of game time under Sarri, the Italian boss – himself under pressure – recently leapt to Ramsey’s defence.
Speaking before tonight’s Coppa Italia clash with AC Milan, Sarri said: “Aaron Ramsey is growing both as a condition and a belief.
“It was not easy for him to adapt, coming from the Premier and from a bad injury.”
The 29-year-old played 371 Prem games for Arsenal, scoring 64 goals and bagging three FA Cups and a Charity Shield in the process.
Having cost the club nothing, they know they could easily make a huge profit on Ramsey once the window re-opens.