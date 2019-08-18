<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey made his debut for Italian champions Juventus on Saturday in their final pre-season friendly, a 1-0 win over Serie C side Triestina.

The Welsh international midfielder and former Arsenal star, who signed a four-year deal in February worth a reported seven million euros ($7.9 million) a season, came on for Federico Bernardeschi in the 70th minute of the game in Trieste.

“This was a very proud moment for me to put on this famous jersey,” said Ramsey who hadn’t played since April due to a hamstring injury.

“I am happy that I got a few minutes out there tonight. I have been working hard to get back fit and hopefully now I can stay fit.

“I know I haven’t had the minutes on the pitch, apart from tonight, but I feel good physically. It will take a few games to get there.”

Ramsey won three FA Cups in his 11 years at Arsenal and played a key role in Wales reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

“I am really excited to be a part of it and experience the Italian league,” he continued.

“We start now on Saturday, so I am looking forward to that and playing my first competitive match.”

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the trip to north-eastern Italy because of muscular problems, while coach Maurizio Sarri was also absent because of flu.

A stunning Paulo Dybala goal after 38 minutes was enough to seal a win for the reigning Serie A champions.

The Argentine, who has been linked with a move away from Turin, celebrated wildly but then missed a penalty in the second half.

Ramsey, meanwhile, threatened with a quick one-two with Gonzalo Higuain, back from a loan spell to Chelsea, but sent the ball just wide of the goal.

Juventus begin their quest for a ninth consecutive league title at Parma on August 24