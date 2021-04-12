



Aaron Ramsey remains ‘happy’ at Juventus despite reports linking the former Arsenal midfielder with a return to the Premier League.

Ramsey signed for Juventus on a free transfer in 2019 and won the Serie A title during his debut campaign with the club, but has struggled for regular opportunities this season under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo.

The Wales international has made just 12 league starts in a disappointing season for the Bianconeri, who have fallen 12 points adrift of league leaders Inter Milan as a decade of domestic dominance looks set to end this season.

Ramsey’s lack of minutes has led to speculation linking the 30-year-old with a Premier League return, Liverpool, Everton and West Ham having all been suggested as potential destinations.





However, The Athletic report that Ramsey has had no indication that Juventus are willing to sell him this summer and the star remains happy in Turin despite a frustration over his struggle to secure a regular place in the side.

Ramsey’s family are understood to have settled well in Italy, though the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic could lead to player sales with Juventus posting a loss of €113.7m for the first half of the 2020/21 campaign.

The former Arsenal midfielder’s wages, understood to be close to that of the Premier League’s highest earners, also makes a return to English football difficult without a significant cut in his demands.