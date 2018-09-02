Aaron Ramsey says he is “excited and optimistic” for the future at Arsenal under Unai Emery.

The midfielder, who is entering the final year of his contract, has started two of the three Premier League matches Arsenal have played under Emery so far this season.

One of those was last weekend’s 3-1 win over West Ham as the Gunners picked up their first points of the campaign.

And ahead of a trip to his former club Cardiff on Sunday, Ramsey said: “I am very excited and optimistic.

“We will get better with every game. Any time there is a change it takes a period of time to adapt and we are in that situation. We are all very positive and optimistic and we are all on board with it.

“It’s just a case of us sticking to it, becoming more comfortable, doing the things the manager wants us to do, and I am sure we will get stronger and stronger as the season goes on.”

Asked how Emery differs from previous Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, Ramsey said: “He’s a lot more detailed on the opposition and we are playing different styles and trying to press a lot higher up the pitch and trying to hold a higher line to win the ball back in more dangerous areas.

“We have done it well at times but we are very early on in the process. We will get better with every game. Any time there is a change it takes a period of time to adapt and we are in that situation.”

Wales international Ramsey started his career with Cardiff before leaving in 2008 to join Arsenal.

He says he is relishing the opportunity to return, but expects a “battle” against the newly-promoted Bluebirds.

“I know how difficult it will be to win there,” he said. “They have a couple of clean sheets already this season. It will be a battle.

“Hopefully we can get our passing game going early to settle us down. It’s a great opportunity to go into the international break with another win under our belts and hopefully then we can build when we come back and really kick on.”