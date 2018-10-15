



Aaron Ramsey has withdrawn from the Wales squad to face Republic of Ireland due to “family reasons”.

The Arsenal midfielder played the full 90 minutes for his country last time out as Wales were thumped 4-1 by Spain at the Millennium Stadium.

But he joins Real Madrid star Gareth Bale in being unavailable to face the Irish in the UEFA Nations League, with his absence presumably associated with his wife Colleen being due to give birth to twins.

Ryan Giggs’s side will also be without Ethan Ampadu for the game at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday as Wales aim to pick up their second win of their Nations League campaign having already beaten Ireland.

Gwion Edwards, Kieron Freeman and Swansea City winger Daniel James have all been called up as replacements for Giggs’s depleted squad.

Ramsey’s situation at club level has dominated the back pages in the build-up to the international break, with the midfielder looking increasingly likely to leave Arsenal next summer.