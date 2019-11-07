<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aaron Ramsey has apologised to Cristiano Ronaldo after he opened scoring for Juventus in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League 2-1 win at Lokomotiv Moscow.

Locomotiv Moscow goalkeeper Guilherme spilled Ronaldo’s free-kick behind him in the fourth minute with Ramsey getting to the ball to knock it in as it trickled towards the goal line.

Both UEFA and Juventus credited the Welshman with the goal, which was his first in the Champions League since a strike for Arsenal against Monaco in March 2015.

Ramsey later confirmed he had said sorry to the Champions League’s all-time record goalscorer, who has 129 strikes in the competition.

“I thought the keeper was a lot closer to me and had a chance of diving back and maybe clearing it,” Ramsey told reporters after the match.

“My instinct took over to make sure that it went over the line. I’ve apologised to Cristiano.”

Lokomotiv equalised shortly afterwards through Alexei Miranchuk, before substitute Douglas Costa won it for the visitors in stoppage-time after brilliant link-up play with the former Chelsea forward Gonzalo Higuain.