New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long hopes the United Kingdom’s “strange” work permit system will not deny him the chance to join West Ham.

Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly keen on signing the 26-year-old to bolster his options at centre-back.

Long started five times for the United States at the recent Gold Cup but has not yet satisfied the Football Association’s requirements for endorsement of a work permit.

Premier League clubs must submit their applications before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

“As our biggest ally, it seems strange that a football player from the US can’t automatically get a work visa to play in England,” Long told Sky Sports.

“Every kid in the USA dreams of playing in the English Premier League.

“Not many players get the chance, so of course I would like to play there some day.”

Multiple Ligue 1 clubs including Marseille have been linked to Long, the MLS Defender of the Year for 2018.

“I just signed a new contract, so the decision is up to my club and the other team,” he said.