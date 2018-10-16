



Aaron Lennon says Raheem Sterling silenced his critics with his two-goal display for England against Spain.

The Manchester City forward scored his first international goals in three years as England claimed an impressive 3-2 win in Seville.

Lennon feels the criticism Sterling has received is unfair, but says he delivered the perfect riposte.

“He has been getting some unfair criticism,” the Burnley winger told Sky Sports. “People have been on his case and I can’t see why, because he has been brilliant.

“He’s a superstar for England and is so important for them, as he showed on Monday night. It was brilliant for him to score, I was really happy for him.”

Lennon found himself in a similar goldfish bowl during his England career. He won 21 caps and while he expects players to come in for heightened scrutiny, he feels some of what Sterling has been subjected to is over the top.

“You get that pressure. It is part of it,” said Lennon. “I just think some of it has been unfair towards Raheem. He’ll have to deal with it, and he’s shown he has.

“Put the ball in the net – like he did against Spain – and a few people will probably get off his back.”

Sterling’s first goal in Seville came from a 17-pass move that involved all 11 England players and Lennon says their performance will have struck fear into opposing nations.

“I don’t think it is [a one-off],” he said. “If you look at that team, they got it perfect on Monday night.

“Teams will be scared of them because they’ve got great balance, great shape and a counter-attack that’s deadly and ruthless. The players they’ve got, they have the ability to do that to any team.

“Goals change games. You know the bigger sides like Spain will have more possession but when you take your chances and punish them, it affects them.

“You could see Spain missing a few passes, which they don’t normally do. They were brilliant, they got it spot on.”