Gernot Rohr has ruled out injured Super Eagles defenders Leon Balogun and Shehu Abdullahi from Tuesday’s World Cup warm-up against Serbia in London.

Balogun suffered a knee injury, while Shehu has a hamstring from the 1-0 win over Poland on Friday.

“Leon Balogun and Shehu are injured and won’t play (against Serbia),” Rohr told SportingLife.

Both players did not train with the rest of the squad today in London.

Kenneth Omeruo is now expected to replace Balogun in the heart of the back four, while Shehu’s place at right back is likely to be taken up by Tyronne Ebuehi.

Oghenekaro Etebo has also joined the squad in London even though he is nursing an injury and did not take part in training.