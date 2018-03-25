Serbia defender Ivan Obradovic says the side have now shifted attention to Tuesday’s friendly clash against three-time African champions Nigeria following Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Morocco.

Obradovic, 29, who plays for Belgian club Anderlecht, also rates the Super Eagles a better opponent than the Moroccans.

“I saw the quality Nigeria have in their friendly game against Argentina in November which they won. They are physically strong with a lot of talented players and it will not be easy,” Obradovic told the Serbia Football Federation official website.

“But surely this will be another good check, an opportunity to see at what level we are and of course work on some things.

“I do not have a dilemma that these two games were the right choice.”

Hakim Ziyech and Khalid Boutaib were on target for Herve Renard’s men, while Southampton’s Dusan Tadic scored Serbia’s only goal of the game played at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy.

The left-back also took time to reflect on their last game.

“I think it was good, a couple of mistakes, but it’s all normal, we changed the system and quite different composition compared to the games we played in November,” he added.

“We’ll do the analysis and I’m sure we’ll prepare even better for Nigeria.

“And that match showed what awaits us at the World Cup. It is well known that there are no light opponents in football today, and Morocco showed us that they are a well organised team.

“In the qualifiers, they were the first in their group, they did not even concede a goal, so that was a good indicator of what is waiting for us at the World Cup, that certainly there will be surprises.”

Tuesday’s game which will hold at the Hive, Barnet FC Stadium will kick off of 8pm Nigerian time.