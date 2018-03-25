Nigeria U-20s the Flying Eagles have touched down in the city of Alexandria, Egypt for friendly games against their Egyptian counterparts.

The players and their officials left the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Saturday for Cairo for the games that are meant to prepare the team for the 2019 Africa U-20 Nations Cup qualifiers.

The Flying Eagles will take on the Junior Pharaohs in the first game on Tuesday and then face same opponents two days later.

Both matches will be played in Alexandria.

“Our #FlyingEagles have arrived in the City of Alexandria where they will play Egypt’s U-20 in two test games on Monday and Wednesday,” the Nigeria Football Federation tweeted on Sunday.

The seven-time African U-20 champions will be up against the winner of the preliminary fixture between Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau in the first round of the qualifiers, with the first leg to hold in either Bissau or Freetown in mid-May.