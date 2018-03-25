Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will not take part in the friendly game against Saudi Arabia after he was sent home from the Belgium squad having suffered a hamstring injury.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirmed earlier last week that the goalkeeper was already suffering muscular problems ahead of the FA Cup quarterfinal win against Leicester City. But he has now failed to overcome it and has left the group.

“Thibaut Courtois has not recovered from his hamstring injury and left the group,” a statement issued on the team’s official Twitter page confirmed.

“Roberto Martinez will decide later on who will replace him in goal versus Saudi Arabia. Get well soon, Thibaut.”

Manager Roberto Martinez will now have to decide who to play in goal against Saudi Arabia between Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet or uncapped duo Koen Casteels and Matz Sels.

Chelsea face Tottenham next Sunday — a key game in the battle for a Champions League spot, with Conte’s men five points behind Spurs in the Premier League table — and will hope Courtois has recovered fully by then, or Willy Caballero will deputise.