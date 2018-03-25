Monaco and France forward Thomas Lemar has expressed his disappointment after he was denied a possible move to Liverpool or Arsenal last summer, insisting he hopes they return for him again.

Lemar, 22, has been linked with a big move to the Premier League for the past two transfer windows, following a successful season last year at Monaco, which culminated with the Ligue 1 win and a Champions League semifinal.

However, Monaco rejected every offer — including one on last summer’s deadline day of £92 million from Arsenal — for Lemar who is tied to the club until June 2020. Liverpool were also reportedly interested in signing the midfielder, who is now awaiting a chance to get his next big move.

“Regrets? Maybe. I was a little disappointed,” he told Telefoot. “Once it’s over, it’s over, so do not think about it.

“I will keep working hard so these clubs will eventually come back in the next transfer window. I am open to all offers. I am a football player, I like football. I do not close any door.”

Monaco are 17 points behind leaders PSG this season, and Lemar has only managed two goals from 22 appearances so far.

Lemar is also fighting for a place in the France national team squad at Russia 2018. He made his international debut in November 2016 and has scored three goals in nine appearances for Les Blues.