Tottenham’s Harry Kane is the best player in the world, according to his club teammate Son Heung-Min.

Son, who is currently in great form and has already found the net 18 times in 45 appearances, has called on Spurs to adapt to life without Kane but admits it’s difficult as he is such a good player.

“Harry is, of course, a very important player for England because he’s the best player in the world,” Son told Sky Sports News.

“This is football, so sometimes you get injuries, but as Tottenham we need to play without Harry. It’s very sad but the other players have to be ready. I’m not like Harry, I’m just trying to practice every day, but it’s a good opportunity to make something happen.

“I’ve proved a lot of things while at Tottenham in two and a half years, I’ve enjoyed it a lot and I’m really happy to be there because they work hard and this is what I want.”

Son is reportedly close to signing a new contract with Tottenham, but has not yet shed any light about his future at the club.

“I’ve played nearly three years at Tottenham,” he said. “I’ve proved a lot of things and I’m just enjoying taking it day-by-day.”

Kane is expected to return to training in April ahead of England’s World Cup campaign in Russia this summer after picking up an ankle injury during Tottenham’s 4-1 win over Bournemouth earlier in March.