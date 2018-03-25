Trabzonspor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has said the Super Eagles hope to do better against Serbia on Tuesday after they beat hosts Poland 1-0 in Friday’s friendly.

The hard working midfielder said taking into consideration that some new players were tried out, it was not a bad outing for the team in Poland as he believed they will improve against Serbia in London.

“We had a good outing against Poland considering the fact that the coach tried some new players for the first time and we did well,” Onazi said

“We have some good experience and memories from the game.

“We now plan to work harder to improve on our weaknesses when we face Serbia.”