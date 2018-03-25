Former Nigeria U20 international Ridwan Salawu has said the Super Eagles are capable of reaching the quarter-final at the FIFA World Cup and even get to the semifinals in Russia.

The Belmopan Bandits midfielder said Nigeria are not lacking talents, but with adequate preparation, unity and cohesion in the team they will spring surprise in Russia 2018.

“I believe we can get to the quarter-finals even up to the semifinals because football nowadays is all about preparation and execution on match days,” Salawu said.

“Nigeria are not lacking in talents, so with unity of purpose and good preparation we can spring surprise. I am still dreaming of represent my country as a full international.

“Our chance in Russia is as good as any other team in the competition, but with faith and hard work, we can do it.”

The 30-year-old no nonsense midfielder has been outstanding for his Belize top-flight team and said he hopes to end the season with the title.

“My club remain unbeaten in the last nine games we have played since I joined them. We are topping the league table, nine points clear, I hope we win the league,” he said.