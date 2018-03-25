Coach Abubakar Bala has opted out of the Flying Eagles trip to Egypt so that he could lead new club Kwara United to victory against Kano Pillars in a renewed fight to stay up in the NPFL.

Ex-Niger Tornadoes coach Bala is assistant coach of the Flying Eagles, who are away for two friendlies against their Egyptian counterparts.

He said his immediate target is to get bottom club Kwara United back to winning ways.

“I ought to be on the trip to Egypt, but I decided to stay back so as to honour my new club,” the coach explained who has replaced John Obuh.

“The position of the team is not something I have to travel and leave them since my senior colleagues are on the trip with the U20s, so it is better I stayed back for the crucial match against one of the best teams in the league.

“Kano Pillars are a difficult side to play against any time any day, so we need to be at our best to beat them.

“They are third on the table, if not for the home draw (with Niger Tornadoes) you know they will be topping the league.

“We are prepared for the match no doubt with hard work and mother luck we will carry the three points at stake.”