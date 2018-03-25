Mikel Agu has insisted there is no pressure on him after he was called up by the Super Eagles as a late replacement for skipper Mikel Obi for Tuesday’s World Cup warm-up against Serbia in London.

Work permit issues have stopped skipper Mikel from leaving China causing coach Gernot Rohr to call up Turkey-based defensive midfielder Mikel Agu.

“I am not under any pressure to perform in this team because I know it is all about football, I should be enjoying it because this is my job and that is what I know how to do best,” Agu said.

He also praised the team for the 1-0 win in Poland on Friday night.

“It was a great game by the entire team, they did well collectively as a team,” he remarked.

Agu is on loan from FC Porto to Turkish club Bursaspor, who also parade Eagles stars William Troost-Ekong and Shehu Abdullahi.

“It was the right decision to come to Turkey, I am playing games and doing well for my club. It has been great for me, so too my Eagles teammates Shehu Abdullahi and William Troost-Ekong,” the player, who was named in the Turkish topflight league Team of the Week for the past weekend said.