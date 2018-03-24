Xabi Alonso has said that he considers Liverpool to be a match for any side in Europe this season.

Liverpool face Premier League leaders Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, with the first leg of the all-English tie being played at Anfield on April 4.

Alonso, who played under City boss Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich, believes Liverpool are becoming a force to take notice of under Jurgen Klopp.

“They are looking well at the moment,” the Spaniard said of his former club. “Big games are coming, especially in the Champions League.

“It’s going to be fantastic. Liverpool can beat anyone. We can expect a very intense game.

“Both styles are different, but I think Klopp is getting what he wants [from Liverpool], the style he wants. I’m really looking forward to watching it.”

Alonso was back at Anfield on Saturday as he featured for both Liverpool and Bayern in a charity match raising money for the LFC Foundation and FC Bayern Hilfe e.V.

The 36-year-old, who retired at the end of last season, was joined by former Liverpool teammates Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Dirk Kuyt in the friendly that finished 5-5 in front of a sell-out crowd.

“It was great to be back,” he added. “[A] special game, great stadium, [great] football clubs. I really enjoyed it.

“The foundation is doing great work all over the community. It’s helping a lot of kids. For us to be able to help somehow is fantastic.”