President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, believes that beating Poland in a friendly on Friday in Wroclaw, will boost the confidence of the Super Eagles against Serbia on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles, who will feature at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, got the lone goal through Chelsea star Victor Moses who scored a penalty in the second half.

The team arrived in London on Saturday evening via a chartered plane. They will face Serbia in another World Cup friendly on Tuesday in London.

Speaking via Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, an excited Pinnick said he believes that the senior national team will keep improving with the result against Poland.

“Every member of the team is happy with the result even the NFF President, who told the players after the match that he believes the result will boost their confidence against Serbia in their next international friendly match,” Ibitoye said.

“He is also happy that the preparations towards the World Cup have commenced fully and he has also advised the players to show enough commitment to Nigeria’s participation in the World Cup.”