Kenneth Omeruo has said he is in a Super Eagles team who do not want to lose matches and it is such a mentality that will get them to have a great outing at the World Cup.

Chelsea loanee Omeruo won the 2013 AFCON with the Eagles and hopes to feature in his second World Cup in Russia after he played at the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

“The present team have a strong winning mentality and are willing to work for themselves,” he said.

“This is what has carried this team so far that we have only lost a game under the coach (Gernot Rohr).

“Besides the loss to South Africa, we won big matches against big teams like African champions Cameroon, Argentina, Algeria and now Poland.

“Honestly this is not a fluke because we are a team of quality players and mother luck too has been with us because you can play well and still not win games, but we are actually playing well and winning games.”

He said the target is for the Eagles to shine at Russia 2018 after he was part of the team who reached the Round of 16 in Brazil four years ago.

“We are on course and we will not relent in our efforts to have a great outing at the World Cup,” he promised.

“We hope to continue to improve so that we could be better in Russia.

“I have played at the World Cup and I know that all the other teams qualified after overcoming difficult challenges and so there won’t be any easy game in Russia.”