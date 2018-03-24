Joel Matip wants to become more of a goalscoring threat after admitting he is not happy about only scoring twice since his move to Liverpool.

Matip, who joined the club on a free transfer at the start of the 2016-17 season, scored 23 times across seven seasons at Schalke.

The centre-back last found the net in November when he scored in Liverpool’s 4-1 victory at West Ham United.

“I hope that a few more will follow as I am not happy with my goal return,” Matip told the club’s official website. “I am a defender, I know, but I think to myself that I could score more goals for Liverpool than I already did.

“Maybe sometimes I need a little bit of luck, maybe sometimes I have to do something different when I go forward. I’m not desperate about it. I’m still positive and I hope my next goal is not too far away.”

Fellow centre-back, Ragnar Klavan, who joined the Liverpool at the same time as Matip, has also scored on two occasions, while Dejan Lovren has five goals to his name.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk has scored once — netting the winning goal on his debut in a Merseyside derby — following his £75 million (a world-record for a defender) move from Southampton in January.