The Super Eagles are full of confidence and hungry for success leading up to the World Cup in Russia, according to defender Shehu Abdullahi.

“There is a lot of self-belief in this team,” Shehu said.

“We have confidence we can do it any time.

“We are also hungry for success as a team and so we are ready to give our best each time we are called upon.

“Any player can start a game and give the needed result.”

The Eagles edged past highly-rated Poland 1-0 in Wroclaw last night and Shehu said it was a good win for the World Cup-bound team.

“It was a good for us to beat the sixth best team in the world in the presence of their home fans, it is huge and good for us as team,” he said.

“We are still improving and with time the Super Eagles will be a team to be reckoned with around the world.”

The Turkey-based fullback was forced out of the World Cup warm-up due to injury, but he said he will fit for the next game on Tuesday against Serbia in London.

“I got injured during the game but it is not that serious, I think I will be fit to play in a very short time, there is no reason to panic. I will rest it for some days and then I will return to the field of play,” he assured.