Hector Bellerin’s agent says the defender is happy at Arsenal, and no offer has been made for him.

Despite signing a new contract last season with Arsenal until 2023, the Spaniard has been linked with both Manchester United and Juventus in the British and foreign press.

But his agent Albert Botines says he cannot see him leaving, and though he admits there is always interest in the 23-year-old, no offer has been made.

Speaking on Italian radio station CRC: “There’s no contact for Bellerin, no-one has sought me out. He’s happy, he’s recently renewed and he’s playing consistently. It’s true that every player always wants to grow, but right now it’s difficult [to see him leaving].

“If Italian clubs were interested in some of my clients I would listen, because – just like Juventus – Napoli are not only a great team in Italy but also in Europe.

“Every summer there is interest from clubs but Arsenal have not made me aware that any offers have arrived.”

Bellerin is currently recovering from a knee injury, and was not included in Spain’s squad for the international week.