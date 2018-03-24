Former Nigeria international Christian Chukwu says the Super Eagles goalkeepers should be assessed during the current FIFA international break.

Super Eagles first-choice keeper Carl Ikeme is unavailable as he is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with cancer last year.

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr and his technical team are left to choose between the trio of Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi and Francis Uzoho.

“We have about two or three friendly matches coming, so the coach can use them to assess the goalkeepers on ground,” Chukwu told Goal.

“He can rotate the goalkeepers in the friendly games and by the time the World Cup is nearer we will get the goalkeeper we need.

“And I believe we will do well in the World Cup,” the former Nigeria coach added.

On Friday night, Victor Moses’ second-half goal earned Nigeria a 1-0 win over Poland in a friendly match at the Stadion Miejski in Wrocław.

Promising shot-stopper Uzoho, who plies his trade in the Spanish La Liga for Deportivo La Coruna, kept a clean sheet on debut for the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles are set to take on Serbia in a friendly match at The Hive Stadium in London, England on Tuesday.