Poland head coach Adam Nawalka says his team didn’t get the reward their performance deserved following Friday’s 1-0 defeat by Nigeria in the friendly fixture at Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw.

The Poles created a number of goal scoring opportunities in the game but were let down by their poor marksmanship and some great goalkeeping by Francis Uzoho.

The defeat stretched Nawalka’s team’s winless streak to three games. They also failed to score a goal in the three games.

“We will analyze the performance of all players in a timely manner. In general, we wanted to try and check out all the players,” Nawalka stated during his post-match press conference.

“Every failure always hurts, but I think we played better than them (Nigeria). We didn’t deserve to lose the game and also created better chances to win the game.

“We have now failed to score in our last three games. It certainly hurts, but we won’t allow that to discourage us as we know what to improve on.

“More so because we tested a new system which we intend to use in subsequent games.”